UFC News: Jose Aldo's opponent not concerned about his weight cut

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 12 Dec 2019, 14:24 IST

Jose Aldo

Amidst worldwide concerns about Jose Aldo's cut down to Bantamweight, the one person who has no worries at all is his latest opponent, Marlon Moraes.

Moraes volunteered for Aldo's debut fight in Bantamweight, which will take place at UFC 245 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. MMA Junkie reported on what he had to say about Aldo's weight cut and people's reactions to it.

Moraes assures there will be a great fight

While peers and fans alike are talking about whether Aldo should have done it or not, especially after he came up looking drained and exhausted in his weight-cut photos, Moraes thinks people are making a bigger deal out of it than it actually is.

"People always like to talk about anything. People always like to make a big case. Of course he’s having a tough cut. I’m having a tough cut. Everybody is having a tough cut. It’s not easy. We all cut weight. We all get drained and get lighter. That’s me; that’s him. It’s about the performances. It’s about who comes out Saturday night."

Moraes is positive about making the weight himself, and is sure that Aldo would comfortably do so as well.

"I’m 100 percent sure I’m making weight, and I think I have a very good feeling – his team’s a great team – he’s going to make weight, too. If he wasn’t going to make weight, he wouldn’t come to Las Vegas all the way from Brazil. So everything is on point. You guys are going to have a great fight. Don’t worry about that."