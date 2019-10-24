UFC News: Jose Aldo set for Bantamweight debut against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245

Jose Aldo

According to a recent report from MMA Junkie, former UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo is all set to move a division down, as he prepares for his debut in the UFC Bantamweight Division against Marlon Moraes.

Jose Aldo's last fight in the UFC

Former UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 237 against Alexander Volkanovski in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil but ended up losing the bout via unanimous decision.

Prior to his defeat against Volkanovski, Aldo had beaten Renato Moicano and also secured a very impressive win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC on Fox; both wins earned him Performance of the Night honors.

Marlos Moraes' fights in 2019

In 2019, Marlon Moraes has competed twice inside the UFC Octagon and secured his first win of the year at UFC Fight Night 144 when he defeated Raphael Assuncao in the main event of the show via a guillotine choke submission.

At UFC 238, Moraes faced Henry Cejudo for the vacant UFC Bantamweight Championship but ended up losing the fight via third-round TKO.

UFC 245: Jose Aldo vs Marlon Moraes

MMA Junkie's initial report suggested that Jose Aldo is finally all set to make his debut in the UFC Bantamweight Division against former title challenger Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 which is the final pay-per-view of the year for Dana White's promotion.

UFC also finalizing Jose Aldo’s 135 debut vs. Marlon Moraes for UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Vegas. First reported by @MMAjunkie. That final 2019 PPV is turning into a heck of a card. pic.twitter.com/2wFgU8HK8B — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 23, 2019

ESPN's Brett Okamoto has further confirmed that President Dana White himself has given the green light for the Bantamweight bout to take place in Las Vegas, and as per Aldo's lawyer Ana Guedes and Moraes' manager Ali Abdelaziz, a fight between the two men is definitely happening on the final pay-per-view of the year.

Have confirmed Aldo vs. Moraes with UFC president Dana White, Aldo’s lawyer Ana Guedes and Moraes’ manager Ali Abdelaziz.



That thing is ON for UFC 245. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 23, 2019

When is UFC 245?

UFC 245 is set to take place on the 14th of December, 2019 at Las Vegas, Nevada. The card will be headlined by Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

