UFC News: Joseph Benavidez claims he knew Henry Cejudo would never drop to flyweight again

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Henry Cejudo

UFC flyweight Joseph Benavidez has his sights set on becoming a champion after 'Triple C' Henry Cejudo recently announced that he has officially relinquished the UFC flyweight title. Benavidez's title shot was longtime overdue and the fighter can't wait to step inside the cage on 29th February at UFC Fight Night Norfolk against Deiveson Figueiredo to fight for the vacant title.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Benavidez said that he is happy because he is finally getting what he deserves in the form of a title clash.

“It’s awesome when you work hard for something and I feel you never really deserve anything, especially in this sport but then the way it came about it was really like the right thing happened. I was willing to wait for Cejudo but it all came together really quick. I’m super happy about it. I’ve been waiting forever.”

Per Benavidez, the fight between him and Figueiredo was finalized after Cejudo expressed the desire to compete at bantamweight for his next title fight against former featherweight champion, Jose Aldo.

“They already had the date and the event planned. So [the UFC] said ‘hey we’re going to make a title fight for that day and we’re going to tell Henry he can be a part of it or not. The next thing they did, literally the day after, they said it’s you and Figueiredo for the vacant [title]. So it was a quick, good process.”

Benavidez is of the view that Cejudo never really intended to drop down to flyweight to defend his title after successfully defending it against T.J. Dillashaw back in January.

“I don’t really think he ever did [intend on coming back to flyweight]. For one, he would never say it publicly but also anyone that I knew personally that talked to him said ‘honestly, he’s not interested in going down again.’ I honestly never think he wanted to do it.”

Although beating Cejudo would go a long way in etching Benavidez's name in the UFC history books, the fighter says he isn't concerned about fighting Cejudo. All he wants is the title wrapped around his waist.

“I don’t need your fight. The title’s the goal, not to beat Henry Cejudo. Because I already accomplished that goal. It was never really about that for me. I think anyone in the public that’s what they see. It was his loss that he had to come avenge and not for me. It’s onto the next one."