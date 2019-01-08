UFC News: Junior dos Santos and Derrick Lewis to headline UFC event soon?

Derrick Lewis (left)

What's the story?

According to reports by MMA Junkie, there are verbal agreements in place for a fight between Junior dos Santos and Derrick Lewis in an upcoming UFC event. While the fight is yet to be made official, the sources have reported that the fight between the two heavyweight fighters might be headlining an upcoming UFC event.

In case you didn't know...

Junior dos Santos had a big fight at UFC Fight Night 142, where he faced the up and coming fighter Tai Tuivasa and shocked both Tuivasa and the fans by defeating him via a stoppage. His dominant win over Tuivasa means that he has now won two fights since his return from failed drug tests.

Derrick Lewis last faced the current UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier, in a fight for the Championship. He came into the fight on a month's notice after defeating Alexander Volkov in UFC 229 after three grueling rounds. Naturally, no one was surprised when he lost the fight against Cormier, but his attitude going into the fight helped him reach a new level of stardom and sponsorship with Popeye's Chicken.

The heart of the matter

The UFC is yet to confirm a fight between Derrick Lewis and Junior dos Santos, but according to the reports, there have been verbal agreements for the bout already.

Lewis and Santos are both top contenders on the UFC Heavyweight Division, and a win for either will prove critical for the rankings as well as for the future title contender spot.

The fight is going to take place on the March 9th ESPN+ event, ESPN+ 4. The other bout which is taking place on the card are fights between Beneil Dariush and Drew Dober among others.

What's next?

A fight between Derrick Lewis and Junior dos Santos will be interesting, to say the least. A winner will be crucial to the future of the UFC Heavyweight Division's title picture.

