UFC News: Justin Gaethje harshly responds to Dana White claiming that Conor McGregor can get a title shot with win over Donald Cerrone

Justin Gaethje is not a happy man

Justin Gaethje is understandably not very happy about what Dana White recently said. In an interview with BT Sport, Dana White essentially reaffirmed what he said on The Rich Eisen Show last week - that if Conor McGregor beats Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone on January 18th and Khabib Nurmagomedov beats Tony Ferguson on April 18th, then the UFC will be interested in booking McGregor vs Khabib 2.

Here's the problem with that - McGregor, in no way, shape, or form deserves a title shot against someone who finished him decisively in an extremely one-sided fight. It was even more one-sided than many people remember it to be and the other big problem is that after Tony Ferguson, the next person in line for a title shot should be Justin Gaethje.

Following his emphatic finish of Donald Cerrone, The Highlight stated that he plans to wait it out and get a title shot. He'll have to wait until April 18th to find out who he potentially faces for the title, but he's dealing with more frustration now as the UFC brass wants to pass him over for a big money fight with Conor McGregor again.

Responding to the video on Twitter, Gaethje said:

Lol at @danawhite "if Conor gets through Cowboy"...what a crock of s**t"

Here is the video where Dana White essentially confirmed his intention to run Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor again.

Dana White for the first time publicly confirms ...



Conor vs Cowboy - Jan

Khabib vs TONY - April

Potential Conor vs Khabib rematch #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/HuWDThmcCl — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) December 11, 2019

What may favor Gaethje, however, is the champion Nurmagomedov. The Russian Lightweight king has openly stated that he has no desire to face Conor McGregor again since The Irishman doesn't deserve it. Moreover, he added that McGregor needs to win ten fights before considering a rematch. While that's an obvious exaggeration, it's understandable to see that Gaethje would be frustrated at possibly being passed over.

Hopefully, he gets the title shot that he deserves.