UFC News: Justin Gaethje opens up about his position in the Lightweight division

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 08 Dec 2019, 11:52 IST SHARE

Justin Gaethje

The current situation at the top level of UFC's Lightweight division is pretty intense, with Conor McGregor booked to fight Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone on his return to the Octagon, and the Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov set to defend his title against Tony Ferguson.

It leaves Justin Gaethje with very few options in the division. The 31-year-old shared his thoughts about this in an interview with MMA Junkie on Friday.

Gaethje: I'm the next guy in line

Justin Gaethje does not think the current situation of his division affects him in any way. He simply considers himself the top contender who would challenge the Champ once the title fight is over, which is the reason he got into MMA in the first place.

"I don’t see it like that. I think I’m the next guy in line. The title fight is set and somebody needs to fight the winner of that fight. So that’s me. I got in this sport for one reason and that was to fight for a world title."

There were rumors about him fighting Conor on his return, but that never materialized and Gaethje is not really unhappy about it. In fact, he considers it as a boon as he would like to have a few more fights under his belt before he takes it up with the Irishman.

"I get paid a lot of money when I beat Khabib and then fight Conor with the belt. I’ll be ready when the opportunities come. That’s my job now."

Gaethje is on a good run, with three back-to-back wins over James Vick, Edson Barboza and 'Cowboy' himself. In such a position, he does not want to concern himself with wishful possibilities.

"I don't play 'what if's'. I approach things and address things whenever they happen."