UFC News: Justin Gaethje reveals message he sent to Conor McGregor

Justin Gaethje

In the days since Justin Gaethje's impressive win over Donald Cerrone at UFC Fight Night 158, speculation has been rife that 'The Highlight' is being lined up to face Conor McGregor in the near future.

McGregor's Return

Conor McGregor's lack of activity inside the octagon over the last three years has led many to question whether we will ever see the Irishman fight again. However 'The Notorious' is adamant that he is fully focused on a return to the UFC.

During his high-profile interview with Ariel Helwani last month, McGregor revealed that he had been scheduled to meet Justin Gaethje inside the cage earlier this year. Unfortunately, the fight never materialised after McGregor broke his arm in training.

December 14th

In the aftermath of Gaethje's win at UFC Fight Night 158, McGregor put out a cryptic tweet that led many to suggest that a date had been set for the Irishman's long awaited return to action.

Dublin, December 14th. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 16, 2019

As the tangible excitement began to grow in the MMA community, Gaethje was quick to pour cold water on the flames, when he shared a direct message that he had sent to McGregor back in March, claiming that he was still waiting to hear from the Irishman.

I’ve been waiting for a reply. pic.twitter.com/zz1EBwXykY — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 17, 2019

What's next?

Based on the limited amount of information available, it would appear that there is no fight between Gaethje and McGregor set for December 14th in Dublin. Unfortunately that means it is becoming increasingly unlikely that we will see McGregor in action in 2019.

While this news may disappoint many MMA fans, it does not mean that a fight will not materialise between the pair in the future. In fact, with McGregor and Gaethje ranked 3rd and 4th in the lightweight rankings respectively, it is looking increasingly likely that their paths will cross in early 2020.