UFC News: Kamaru Usman claims he would 'finish' Georges St-Pierre in a fight

17 Dec 2019, 23:59 IST

Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman is arguably the best welterweight on the UFC roster at the moment after successfully beating the former champion and the #1 contender in back to back fights inside the Octagon. Usman's dominant showing against Colby Covington makes the MMA community wonder - who's next in line for the 'Nigerian Nightmare'?

Although most fans would love to see Usman go up against Jorge Masvidal up next, the former has other ideas. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman revealed that he would like to go up against UFC legend Georges St-Pierre next.

“Honestly, I’m an equal opportunity guy. I don’t really care who it is. If I had to choose, of course I wants Georges [St-Pierre]. I want GSP. One more win and I tie him for most consecutive wins [in the welterweight division] and how sweet would that be to actually get that win off of him?"

Usman said that he wants the fight against GSP because he believes Georges is one of the best fighters ever to have graced the sport. Usman also mentioned that if a fight were to materialize, he would finish GSP.

“That would be an extremely exciting fight because I think we are the two hybrids of the welterweight division. Since the welterweight division has been going on, I think he and I are the two hybrids. When he came on the scene, he could do it all - systematically break guys down to make the fight look easy. I just think that I’m a better level of that. I’ve got the power, I’ve got the cardio, I’ve got the strength, I’ve got the speed. So I think it’s a big, big, big fight, and all due respect to Georges, but I think I finish him.”