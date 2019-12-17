UFC News: Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington and five other fighters face 180-day suspensions

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 17 Dec 2019, 13:37 IST SHARE

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

UFC 245 saw an action-packed night with multiple knockouts, including two on the main card. As a result, seven fighters are facing lengthy medical suspensions following the event at Las Vegas.

MMA Junkie reported on which fighters were medically suspended after UFC 245 and for how long.

UFC 245 medical suspensions

The headliners Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington were benched for 180 days. Both the fighters sustained several injuries in the back-and-forth action of the main event, with Covington even breaking his jaw in the third round. To make a comeback before the designated period, he will have to get the situation with his non-displaced mid-line mandibular fracture cleared by an OMF surgeon.

Usman has sustained his own share of injuries and will have to get an X-ray of his left thumb cleared by a physician for an early return.

The other fighter of the night who got a 180-day suspension is the new Featherweight Champion, Alexander Volkanovski, owing to a broken hand he suffered in the title bout against Max Holloway.

Four other fighters facing 180-day suspensions are Petr Yan for his right foot, Geoff Neal for his left ribs, Viviane Araujo for several limb bones, and Mike Perry for nasal injury.