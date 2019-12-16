UFC News: Kamaru Usman plans to take the belt to the White House

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

The Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman successfully defended his title at UFC 245 against challenger Colby Covington in a last-round TKO.

Following his win, Usman went on social media to share what plans he has for the belt.

Kamaru Usman: I'm taking this to the White House

The Welterweight belt has been Usman's since March this year when he defeated Tyron Woodley in the co-main event of UFC 235 and became the new Champion. In his first title defense, Usman not only knocked his opponent out, but he also broke Covington's jaw in a thundering right hand punch.

After winning the bout, Usman shared on his Instagram account that he will be taking the belt to the White House.

His post is quite obviously in reference to Covington's comments about winning the title and taking the "new, shiny belt" to the White House. Leading up to the fight, Covington talked a lot about his close relationship with the U.S. President Donald Trump.

In one of the media scrums, Covington blamed Usman for Trump missing out on seeing him fight, but said that the First Family will surely be watching him on the television. He said that once he wins, which he was positive about, he will take his new possession to the White House.

Given how the fight turned out on Saturday night, Covington should probably get ready to eat his words now.