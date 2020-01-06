UFC News: Kamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor's interest in Welterweight Championship

Kamaru Usman ended the year on a high. Not only did he win the UFC Welterweight Championship earlier in the year against Tyron Woodley, but his first defense ended with him getting the better of his bitter rival Colby Covington in a dramatic fifth-round victory.

His stock has risen as a result of that, though it's unlikely we'll see him fight until the mid-point of 2020. Jorge Masvidal should ideally be his next clear-cut opponent, but due to Masvidal seeking bigger money fights, that plan could be put on hold.

Conor McGregor was a surprising name who showed interest in facing Usman, as he told The Mac Life:

"I like that welterweight belt. I liked that welterweight title fight that was on the weekend, I liked the look of that. I liked the look of Kamaru Usman. I liked the look of Colby [Covington]. I’m open to it all at 170.”

The UFC Welterweight Champion recently responded to The Notorious One, telling him to "please take the L" from his upcoming opponent Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone:

My man @TheNotoriousMMA please just go in there and take your L from cowboy. Don’t even dream of this WW strap because that dream can turn into an Nightmare fast. — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 4, 2020

Understandably, Usman vs McGregor doesn't look anywhere on the cards in 2020. Masvidal is the man between both of them and many believe that the BMF Champion can face both men this year.

However, all of this is only assuming that McGregor first gets through "Cowboy" Cerrone. Although Cowboy is on a two-fight losing skid, he had a great run leading up to that and was finished in 2019 by two top contenders -- Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

It's not known what's next for Usman, but Leon Edwards is a strong possible contender in 2020 if the former is able to get through Woodley this March (the fight is not confirmed yet, but both men have indicated at signing the contract).