UFC News: Kamaru Usman sends a stern warning to Conor McGregor

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman is riding a high wave of momentum following the biggest win of his career at UFC 245. While beating Tyron Woodley to win the title earlier this year was a huge accomplishment, the personal nature of his rivalry with Colby Covington was perhaps the most satisfying win for The Nigerian Nightmare, who is currently suspended for 180 days pending medical clearance.

Dana White said that he wants to see Usman face Jorge Masvidal, though Gamebred may have different plans. Conor McGregor recently put out a tweet possibly indicating that he wants to conquer the 170-pound division.

When asked about Conor McGregor by TMZ, the Welterweight Champion sent a stern warning:

“I mean, what?! He must want to die. This is not ’45, ’55. You saw what Khabib [Nurmagomedov] did to him. Oh my god, it wouldn’t even be fair if I fought Conor. Much respect to Conor for what he’s done for this sport and transcended it. [But] Nah, this is not what you want. Just sit down little man, sit down. Learn to walk before you can run because I would hurt that [Conor McGregor] guy.”

One would imagine that a bout between Usman and McGregor would be a stylistic nightmare for The Irishman. Either way, McGregor seems more interested in facing Jorge Masvidal than Usman.

Moreover, Dana White stated his interest in booking a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor - something that the Russian Champion has shut down instantly.

From the look of things, we won't be seeing Usman have a title defense until the second half of 2020. Who is next for him, we can't be too sure. Either way, the future of the Welterweight Championship is exciting and filled with potential dream fights.