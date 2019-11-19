UFC News: Ken Shamrock invites Jorge Masvidal to join his promotion

Jorge Masvidal and Ken Shamrock.

Jorge Masvidal is the baddest dude in MMA at the moment and even has a shiny gold belt to prove his credentials.

However, no one would argue against the fact that Ken Shamrock is, and will forever be, the original bad*** in the unapologetic sport of MMA.

Shamrock, in an interview with MMAFighting, was asked about Jorge Masvidal's BMF title win.

The former UFC Superfight Champion compared the current scenario of fighting to the time when he was in his prime and it's not surprising to see Shamrock demand more from the current crop of fighters.

"I'm not taking anything from them because all these guys would whip my butt right now, All I'm saying is compared to what we had to go through: getting kicked in the face, punched in the back of the head with no gloves, no rules, no time limit four times in one night; yes, it's funny."

Shamrock is the owner of bare-knuckle organization Valor Bare Knuckle and the UFC Hall of Famer admitted that he would love to see Masvidal join his company.

Masvidal is no stranger to bare-knuckle fights as the popular Welterweight rose to prominence after videos of his backyard fights went viral on the internet.

"I don't think we need a belt to tell people there's a BMF. Masvidal fought bare-knuckle. He did backyard brawls just like (Kimbo Slice). I say if that's the case, why doesn't he try his hand at Valor? We'd love to find out how bad he is."

In addition to overseeing Valor Bare Knuckle, the 55-year-old Shamrock is also back as an active pro wrestler for Impact Wrestling.

As for Masvidal, Gamebred is coming off a big win against Nate Diaz and is expected to face the winner of the fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.