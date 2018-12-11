UFC News: Kevin Lee feels it's his personal duty to put Al Iaquinta back to the prelims

High hopes for The Mowton Phenom

What's the story?

In his first ever UFC fight in 2014, Kevin Lee suffered a devastating loss to Al Iaquinta, however, ever since then, or rather within these past four years, Lee has absolutely dominated the 155-pound division and has destroyed most of the competition he has stepped into the Octagon with.

Now preparing for a rematch against Iaquinta, Lee recently claimed it is his personal duty to make sure that Iaquinta goes back to the Prelims following their upcoming rematch.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 169, Kevin Lee made his promotional debut for the Ultimate Fighting Championship and in his first fight for the top MMA Organization, The Motown Phenom was unfortunately defeated by Al Iaquinta via split decision.

The heart of the matter

While speaking on The MMA Hour, top Lightweight contender Kevin Lee stated that a win over Al Iaquinta at UFC on Fox: 31, will seemingly put 'The Mowtown Phenom' in line for a shot at UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who seemingly has been called out several times by Lee, prior to the Dagestani becoming eventual 155-pound champion.

Lee, however, hopes to make a statement on the 15th of December, as he not only hopes to put Iaquinta on the shelf by beating him but also hopes to put him back on the Prelims with a massive win. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“He’s got some good qualities probably, but we just are two different types of people. We’ve crossed paths a couple times in these last years, and we’re just two different [people]. He’s that Jersey boy that’s going to get drunk and f*ck up a hotel room, and I just don’t think there’s a — his voice shouldn’t be no bigger than it already is, so I feel like it’s my personal duty to get him up out of there and put him back on the prelims.”

What's next?

Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta will meet in a mega rematch later this month as part of UFC on Fox: 31, as the two men get set to main event a stacked card which takes place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

