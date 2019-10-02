UFC News: Kevin Lee on why Welterweight is a 'stagnant' division

Kevin Lee is ready to go back to 155 pounds

Following an unsuccessful one-off fight at Welterweight where he lost to Rafael Dos Anjos, Kevin Lee has made some major adjustments, most importantly moving to Tristar gym to train with one of the greatest technicians in MMA - Firas Zahabi.

When talking to MMA Junkie, he cited Zahabi as the main reason for his move and also stated that he is looking forward to training with the likes of Georges St. Pierre and Rory MacDonald. He also spoke about why he moved back to 155, calling the 170-pound division stagnant.

"Welterweight has gotten a little stagnant"

Although MMA Junkie themselves reported that Lee will be facing Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244, Lee only confirmed that he had a fight, leaving it to the UFC to make it official. When asked about why he moved back to 155-pounds, he said:

“It was a lot of factors. Lightweight was starting to get a lot more momentum going, especially after the way Khabib (Nurmagomedov) beat Dustin (Poirier). There’s so many moving parts. Welterweight has kind of gotten a little stagnant. They’re doing this new title now that Masvidal and Diaz are fighting for. It’s kind of a little boys' title.”

He also emphasized on why UFC should have created a 165-pound division:

“They should have made a 165-pound title if they’re going to make another one. I mean, I hate to beat a dead horse like that, but because there was so little movement up there (welterweight), and my body naturally just wanted to go back down to 155, so I feel like this is the right move to do.”

Lee sounds extremely confident now that he has a head coach in Firas Zahabi. He also revealed that he will make use of his technique and skills rather than getting into "dogfights" which has often been the case in the past.

