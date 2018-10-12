UFC News: Kevin Lee vs Al Iaquinta set to headline UFC on Fox 31

Al Iaquinta and Kevin Lee will meet once again in the Octagon

What's the story?

As confirmed by the UFC, Lightweight contenders Al Iaquinta and Kevin Lee will once again lock horns later this year, as the two men get set to headline UFC on Fox 31.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 169, Kevin Lee made his promotional debut for the Ultimate Fighting Championship and in his first fight for the top MMA Organization, The Motown Phenom was unfortunately defeated by Al Iaquinta via split decision.

Lee, however, eventually bounced back from that loss and went on to establish himself as one of the most decorated fighters to step foot into the Octagon, as he went on to pick up vital Octagon wins over the likes of Magomed Mustafaev, Jake Matthews, and very recently defeated Edson Barboza as well.

The heart of the matter

Former Lightweight Title contender Kevin Lee doesn't have too many losses under his belt in the UFC, however, heading into UFC on Fox 31, The Motown Phenom will now look to avenge his first loss against Al Iaquinta in a UFC 169 rematch.

Lee, who earlier in the year, defeated Edson Barboza in a hard-hitting back-and-forth fight in April, will look forward to continuing his impressive run of form in the Octagon against Raging Al, as the two men get set for another showdown in the Octagon later in December.

Iaquinta, who currently stands at a record of 8-2, will step into the Octagon for the first time since UFC 223 in his Interim Lightweight Title loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

What's next?

UFC on Fox 31 takes place on the 15th of December, 2018 Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and so far, several mouthwatering fights have been confirmed for the event. Edson Barboza and Dan Hooker will meet in yet another highly anticipated Lightweight bout, whereas, Sergio Pettis takes on Rob Font in a Bantamweight bout as well.