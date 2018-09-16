Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC News: Khalid Murtazaliev scores impressive TKO win on Prelims, Yan and Khabilov join victory parade as well

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
31   //    16 Sep 2018, 02:48 IST

Khalid scored an impressive win in Moscow
What's the story?

Earlier tonight at UFC Fight Night 136, Khalid Murtazaliev put the entire UFC Middleweight Division on notice by defeating C.B. Dollaway in a gruesome fight in Moscow, Russia.

In addition to it, the Dagestani fighter was also joined by Bantamweight Divison star Petr Yan and Lightweight Division's Rustam Khabilov in the winners list from tonight's UFC Fight Night 136 Preliminary Card.

In case you didn't know...

Following the conclusion of the recently held UFC 228 pay-per-view in Dallas, Texas, the Ultimate Fighting Championship held another memorable event, this time in the country of Russia, in what will also mark the UFC's debut in the country's capital Moscow.

UFC Fight Night 136 was stacked and filled with some absolutely amazing fighters on display, with veteran Heavyweight fighters Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oliynyk main eventing the evening.

Elsewhere, the likes of Andrei Arlovski, Nikita Krylov, and Jan Blachowicz also featured on the main card as well.

The heart of the matter

Russian fighter Khalid Murtazaliev put up an outstanding performance at tonight's UFC Fight Night 136 event at the Olympic Stadium in Moscow, Russia, as he defeated C.B. Dollaway on short notice in what also marked the promotional debut for the Russian fighter.

Murtazaliez was eventually successful in putting away his opponent by a quick set of punches, as referee Herb Dean subsequently went on to call for the bell and bring an end to the fight, declaring Khalib as the winner via TKO.

Meanwhile, in the Bantamweight Division, Petr Yan managed to score a unanimous victory over Korean upstart Jin Soo Son. However, despite the former's win. it was Son who impressed the most, thanks to his abilities to take as many shots as possible and then smiling through the damage in order to take even further punishment during the bout. Why do these Korean fighters tend to be so scary?!

Lastly, the Lightweight Divison witnessed another awesome fight between Rustam Khabilov and Kajan Johnson, who despite taking his opponent to the very limit wasn't able to get his hand raised by the end of the contest as Khabilov scored a unanimous win.

What's next?

Following the conclusion of these three fights, it remains to be seen what the future holds for these very talented fighters and what are the particular fights these men are going to find themselves around within a few months time.

