UFC News: Loma Lookboonmee set to face Aleksandra Albu at Fight Night 168; puts Thailand on the promotion's map

Konklak "Loma Lookboonmee" Suphisara

Konklak Suphisara aka Loma Lookboonmee becomes the first fighter from Thailand to compete in UFC. She will face off against Aleksandra Albu at UFC on ESPN+ 20 in Singapore. Although UFC is yet to confirm the fight, an anonymous source close to the situation reaffirmed it after Albu put up a social media post about the fight.

MMA Junkie reported on the matter.

Previous performances of the fighters

This will be Lookboonmee’s debut fight in the promotion, but she is four fights old in her professional MMA career. Fresh out of a unanimous decision win against Monique Adriane at Invicta FC 35, the nine-time Muay Thai Champion is looking good to take on her Russian opponent. She also happens to be an International Federation of Muay Thai Associations (IFMA) gold medallist.

Aleksandra “Stitch” Albu, on the other hand, has an experience of three fights in UFC. With only one victory under her belt at OFC, Albu was signed on by the promotion in 2013, but was given a fight almost one and a half year later in 2015. She won her debut fight against Izabela Badurek via submission, as well as her second fight against Kailin Curran by unanimous decision. However, with the bout against “Lookboonmee”, she will be looking forward to bouncing off against her only loss till date against Emily Whitmire.

Their fight is part of UFC on ESPN+ 20 that will possibly have Demain Maia vs. Ben Askren on the main card. The line-up of the event is as follows:

Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren

Michael Johnson vs. Stevie Ray

Ciryl Gane vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Maurice Greene

Jarjis Danho vs. Greg Hardy

Frank Camacho vs. Beneil Dariush

Ian Heinisch vs. Brad Tavares

Alexandra Albu vs. Loma Lookboonmee

The event will take place on October 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

