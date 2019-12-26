UFC News: 'Korean Superboy' undergoes surgery, set to take time off from sport

“Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi recently underwent a surgery to repair a broken forearm he suffered in the aftermath of his last fight against Charles Jourdain at UFC Busan. Choi was finished by Jourdain via TKO in the second round. The loss was Choi's third on the trot.

The South Korean fighter shared a picture of his broken forearm on Instagram and it seems like a plate has been inserted to repair the forearm. Choi also thanked people for showing concern. (h/t MMA Fighting)

"thank you for your concern."

Choi is considered by many to be one of the most entertaining fighters in the game at the moment and the fighter collected post-fight bonuses for five out of the six fights he has been in, inside the Octagon. He ended 11 out of his 14 wins via knock out.

However, the past couple of years haven't been kind to Choi. Back to back KO losses to Jeremy Stephens and recently, Jourdain must have dented his confidence. The 28-year-old fighter will now go on a lengthy hiatus from the sport as he has to complete two years of compulsory military service in South Korea. It remains to be seen whether he will have the desire to compete after spending two years away from the sport.