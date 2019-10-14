UFC News: Kron Gracie refuses to accept defeat to Cub Swanson; veteran responds

Kron Gracie seems a bit salty about his defeat

Kron Gracie is still very inexperienced in MMA, having just fought his 6th bout in the sport. He faced UFC veteran Cub Swanson in his second bout with the company and was defeated handily by unanimous decision.

There was no bad blood between the two men before or after the fight, but Kron's response on Instagram has had some people turn against him as he hasn't accepted the defeat.

All of Gracie's wins have come by submission but his grappling and ground game proved ineffective against Cub Swanson, who is a Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu black belt in his own right.

On a post on Instagram, Kron Gracie posted a screenshot of UFC's picture of the two fighting and simply stated "I won that fight"

This isn't exactly going to help Gracie's popularity. He belongs to the most famous martial arts family in MMA history and Swanson himself revealed before the fight that he knew he was a stepping stone for Gracie.

He ended up outstriking Kron Gracie decisively, having approximately 135 to Gracie's 86. The volume of punches in the fight was on another level and there's no doubt that it deserved Fight of the Night.

It was a bad night for Gracie but he still looked decent in defeat. The reaction might affect what many considered to be a solid performance against a veteran. When learning about Kron's response, Swanson replied, saying:

And the earth is round 🌎 #UFCTampa — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) October 14, 2019

Many have joked about Kron Gracie training with the Diaz Brothers as they weren't known to be very accepting of decision losses either. However, Kron Gracie still has a very high ceiling and losses in MMA don't matter as much as they do in boxing. Swanson is still a veteran who has been ranked in the Top 5 at one point. Hopefully, Gracie takes it in stride and accepts his defeat.

