The last-minute betting odds for UFC 227 are in, and things are not looking good for Cody Garbrandt. After months and months of being at TJ Dillashaw for a chance to challenge him in a rematch for the UFC Bantamweight Title, the former Champion finally got that very chance.

However, now, it appears that the odds are not in his favor, while at the same time, Henry Cejudo, Demetrious Johnson's opponent is facing even worse odds.

The last time that the Dillashaw and Garbrandt faced each other, until the first round, it had appeared that Garbrandt was the runaway favorite. He had even knocked Dillashaw down at the close of the beginning round. No one could have predicted what happened later.

Dillashaw changed up his game entirely and went after Garbrandt with a vengeance. Instead of the strikes he had been relying on, he switched to kicks and halfway through the second round, caught him. Garbrandt went down, Dillashaw finished him and became the Champion.

For those who don't know, the lower the number, the more favored that fighter is in that particular bout.

The last-minute betting odds for the UFC 227 are given below:

Wuliji Buren +400 vs -600 Marlon Vera

Danielle Taylor +220 vs -300 Weili Zhang

Alex Perez -145 vs +115 Jose Torres

Sheymon Moraes -120 vs -110 Matt Sayles

Kyung Ho Kang +185 vs -230 Ricardo Ramos

Montel Jackson -120 vs -110 Ricky Simon

Pedro Mundos -240 vs +190 Brett Johns

Thiago Santos -400 vs +300 Kevin Holland

JJ Aldrich +130 vs -160 Polyana Viana

Cub Swanson +250 vs -330 Renato Moicano

Demetrious Johnson -550 vs +375 Henry Cejudo

TJ Dillashaw -135 vs +105 Cody Garbrandt

Given the odds, it would appear as if Dillashaw, DJ Johnson are both winning their respective bouts. However, they are only odds and may mean nothing in the end.

UFC 227 is set to take place in a few hours on the 4th of August. Should both Dillashaw and DJ Johnson win their bouts, a future fight between them seems likely at this point.