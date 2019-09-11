UFC News: Leon Edwards not impressed by Diaz vs Masvidal and 'BMF belt'

Leon Edwards seems to have become something of a forgotten man in the welterweight division as of late.

While talks of Usman vs Covington and Diaz vs Masvidal continue to roll on, there seems to be no word on what is next for the Edwards, who is on an incredible 8-fight winning run in the UFC.

During Sportskeeda's exclusive interview with Leon Edwards last month, the Birmingham-based fighter revealed he was happy to wait his turn in the welterweight title picture if the UFC were to award a shot to Colby Covington first.

Unfortunately, Edwards seems to have less patience for the recently booked fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. Until Nate Diaz called Masvidal out at UFC 241, it seemed all but certain that Edwards and Masvidal would be meeting in the octagon imminently.

During a recent conversation with MMA Fighting Edwards made the following comments on the Diaz vs Masvidal fight...

“Two men who can’t get the title. It’s a journeyman mentality. They can’t get the world title so you create some f—king weird s—t ass title. It’s a journeyman mentality.”

While Edwards may well be feeling frustrated at the moment - and justifiably so - it may not be all doom and gloom for 'Rocky'. While his desired match up with Masvidal is off the table for the time being, rumors continue to circulate that the deal to match Kamaru Usman with Colby Covington have fallen through - meaning there could very well be a spot open for Edwards to claim the title shot that he feels he has earned.

Kamaru Usman is actually the last man to have actually beaten Edwards inside the cage, but Leon is more than ready to step up should UFC give him the call...

“My message [to Kamaru Usman] is let’s run it back. We fought years ago and let’s run it back so I can get the title off you.”