UFC News: Leon Edwards reveals why he was "unimpressed" with Kamaru Usman's win over Colby Covington

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards is the #4 ranked contender in the UFC Welterweight Division and could be the next in line for a title shot. He's been in talks for a fight with Tyron Woodley, but he's hit a roadblock, since he wants to main event UFC London - while Woodley doesn't want to fight outside of the United States.

He was a spectator at UFC 245 for Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington, and given his position in the Welterweight rankings, he took a close interest in the title fight, where Usman came out victorious via a last-minute TKO over his bitter rival.

Usman's stock has risen since then, with many praising him for an incredible performance. One man who wasn't that impressed, however, was Leon Edwards. On Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, the Brit stated that watching the fight gave him more confidence that he'll be World Champion next year (H/T Bjpenn.com):

“I thought it was a good fight. It was probably 50/50 leading into the fifth. Both men came out and did what they needed to do. But I think being there and watching the fight, it gave me more confidence knowing that in 2020, I will be the world champion. I will beat both of the guys. I just know I’ve improved so much over the years. From being there and seeing it, I know I will defeat both of them.”

When asked if he was impressed by Usman, Edwards said no:

“Not really. It was a striking match and it was basically two wrestlers in a boxing match. It’s hard to be impressed by two wrestlers in a boxing match. I feel I have every tool in the box to go out there and defeat these guys.”

Edwards would possibly have gotten a title shot had he not lost to Kamaru Usman, but The Nigerian Nightmare himself has been impressed with Edwards, who has since gone on an 8-fight winning streak (which would normally warrant a title shot, so it's justified for him to think he deserves it).

Usman is medically suspended for 180 days pending Doctor clearance and has stated that he is willing to fight whoever the UFC puts in front of him.