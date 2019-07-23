UFC News: Leon Edwards says Jorge Masvidal is 'ducking' him

Leon Edwards

What's the story?

Leon Edwards went the full 5 rounds with Rafael Dos Anjos at the UFC on ESPN 4 event, which took place on this weekend at San Antonio. He was able to defeat him via Unanimous Decision at the end of their fight.

Since then, he has wasted no time in calling for a fight with another man who has made headlines of late -- Jorge Masvidal. However, Masvidal has not encouraged the advances at all and told him to stop calling him out.

Now, on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Leon Edwards made sure that the world knows that Masvidal is 'ducking' him.

In case you didn't know...

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards were engaged in a backstage scuffle in March after Masvidal had been able to knock out Darren Till.

It appeared that Masvidal came up to Edwards to engage in the scuffle and both men had to be separated.

Ever since then, Edwards has been vocal about wanting to face Masvidal.

The heart of the matter

Jorge Masvidal recently made history by defeating Ben Askren at UFC 239 in a matter of seconds with a flying knee as soon as the bout started. He now wants a shot at the UFC Championship that he says he was promised and not a fight with Leon Edwards.

So I can be clear I was promised a title shot after I beat askren and I plan on cashing in on it. Don’t call me out no more until I get that belt #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 21, 2019

Edwards, on the other hand, wants nothing more to get his hands on Masvidal and he told Ariel Helwani that the fight did not want to face him.

"I have approached them many times. They have given excuses that Jorge don't want it. They don't want to make it yet because it's too hostile!"

Edwards was confident that the fight would happen at some time.

"I am confident. There's nowhere for them to go. It's just too personal."

He said that Masvidal was ducking him, but his day was coming.

"The man just keeps ducking me. He keeps making excuse after excuse after excuse! His day is coming!"

You can see the clip here:

"The man keeps ducking me."@Leon_edwardsmma says a fight with "journeyman" Jorge Masvidal needs to be made, but he's been told Masvidal "don't want it" (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/3kB1jFVEFB — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 22, 2019

What's next?

Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal are both coming off terrific wins. A fight between them seems inevitable at this point!