UFC News: Light Heavyweight fighter Aleksandar Rakic signs new multi-fight contract

Aleksandar Rakic

Aleksandar Rakic now has a renewed contract with UFC, after his previous one came to an end last year with a loss against Volkan Oezdemir. On Monday, Rakic took to popular social media site Instagram to break the news to his fans.

Rakic signs a six-fight deal

The Light Heavyweight prospect had a clean run of four wins in a row before dropping a split decision to Oezdemir in December last year. Despite the loss, the UFC has signed him on for a new long-term contract, which happens to be the third for Rakic over a span of two years.

Rakic posted a picture of him signing the papers with his coach Richard Staudner by his side.

The new contract is a six-fight deal with the promotion. Rakic's previous wins came against the likes of Justin Ledet, Devin Clark and Jimi Manuwa. In the one loss he sustained, Rakic had managed to land some solid punches early on. However, Oezdemir proved to be too strong for him and made him slow down as the bout progressed, resulting in a narrow decision loss.

However, on social media later on, Rakic said that Oezdemir only won on papers and "all know who the REAL winner is", insinuating himself, obviously.