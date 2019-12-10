UFC News: Liz Carmouche open to fighting for Bellator MMA following UFC release

Liz Carmouche

In the aftermath of her release from the UFC, Liz Carmouche spoke with ESPN's Ariel Helwani as part of the recent edition of The MMA Show.

During the conversation, Carmouche revealed that she is currently open to fighting under the Bellator MMA banner, now that she is officially being let-go from the UFC.

Liz Carmouche on how her UFC release came about

Prior to her release from the UFC on the 6th of December, Liz Carmouche competed twice in the Octagon in 2019. In her first fight of the year, she defeated Lucie Pudilova via unanimous decision, followed by a loss against Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC on ESPN+14 for the UFC Women's Flyweight Championship.

While also speaking with Helwani, Carmouche also detailed her release from the UFC, as she stated the following, as well:

Carmouche to @arielhelwani: "So it's not really giving them the opportunity to build up the division the way they've wanted to. So for the best well-being of the division, they had to cut me to give me an opportunity to go elsewhere and get the fights I need.” #HelwaniShow — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 9, 2019

Carmouche open to fighting for Bellator MMA

During her recent conversation with Bellator MMA, Liz Carmouche, who competed in the first ever women's MMA match against Ronda Rousey in 2013, stated that she is currently open to fighting under the Bellator MMA banner.

Carmouche claimed that Scott Coker's promotion is currently on the top of her list and she would totally love to compete for Bellator as it serves a "perfect fit" for her.

“Bellator’s at the top of the list and I would love to go fight for them.”@iamgirlrilla believes Bellator is a “perfect fit” after being released by the UFC (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/LVGPasbB12 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 9, 2019