UFC News: Lucie Pudilova vs. Liz Carmouche announced for UFC's debut in Prague

Lucie Pudilova

What's the story?

Former UFC bantamweight contender, Lucie Pudilova, will be shedding a few pounds for her next fight against Liz Carmouche, with the UFC moving to Prague, Czech Republic, for its debut event in the Central European country on February 23rd, 2018.

UFC Prague is set to take center stage at the O2 Arena, at the Peninsula in southeast London, and will appear live on air on ESPN+.

In case you didn't know..

Lucie 'Bullet' Pudilova is a Czech mixed martial artist, with training experience in the sport, dating back to when she was 16 years old. She is the former Gladiator Championship Fighting female bantamweight champion and is currently the officially ranked, number 13 bantamweight division fighter at the UFC.

Her last fight came against fellow bantamweight, Irene Aldana, who she lost to via split decision at UFC 228, on September 8th, 2018. Prior UFC 228, Lucie amassed victories over the likes of Ji Yeon Kim and Sarah Moras.

Liz Carmouche is an American mixed martial artist who currently competes within the UFC's women's flyweight division. Her UFC debut, although a bout that rendered in a loss, was a memorable fight that came against former UFC women's bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey. She has a professional MMA record of twelve wins and six losses, with victories in the UFC over Jessica Andrade, Lauren Murphy, Katlyn Chookagian, and Jennifer Maia.

Lucie Pudilova attempts a head kick during her last fight against Irene Aldana at UFC 228!

The heart of the matter

On December 12th, 2018, Lucie Pudilova took her official decision to move down to the women's flyweight division, by announcing that she would take on Liz Carmouche on February 23rd, 2019, at the UFC's debut in Prague. After spending the majority of her UFC career, so far, under the bantamweight division, the Czech fighter seems to be confident in taking on a brand new role, by dropping down to the 125-pound weight class.

Flyweight I am here 😈 Happy to say I will fight Liz Carmouche at #UFCPrague 🇨🇿 It’s a great honour for our country. I look forward to new challenges at 125 pic.twitter.com/vRsnCDbhCG — Lucie Pudilová (@lucie_pudilova) December 12, 2018

Following her unanimous decision victory over Jennifer Maia at UFC Fight Night 133, Carmouche currently boasts a 2-1 record in the women's flyweight division. The former Strikeforce bantamweight contender was officially ranked number six in the UFC's flyweight rankings as on August 29th, 2018, which puts her on the radar for championship contention in what seems to be the near future.

What's next?

Weight cuts in the UFC have had a history of making or breaking champions in the past, and this trend has continued since its inception. Will Lucie Pudilova manage to make a grand entry in the UFC's women's flyweight champion against a tough opponent in Liz Carmouche?

