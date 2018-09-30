UFC News: Luke Rockhold comments on Conor McGregor's rants towards Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 Pressers

What's the story?

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold put in his thoughts on Conor McGregor's very recent rant against Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 229 Press Conference.

In case you didn't know...

After an absence of two years from the UFC, former two-division champion Conor McGregor will make his return to the Octagon in early October, as the Irishman prepares himself for a Lightweight Title match against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor's last appearance in the Octagon was way back in 2016 at UFC 205 when the former Featherweight Champion defeated Eddie Alvarez at the Madison Square Garden and won the UFC Lightweight Championship for the first time in his career.

However, due to recent inactivity from Octagon competition, McGregor was eventually stripped of his title belt and at UFC 223, Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov captured the new UFC Lightweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

At the UFC 229 Pressers, former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor launched an attack of personal insults and verbally destroyed current 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov by bringing up unknown facts about his past, taking shots at his father, and even instigating a personal attack against Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Despite Khabib not being too bothered about McGregor's rant at the Radio City Music Hall, his fellow American Kickboxing Academy teammate Luke Rockhold definitely did have his say about both McGregor and Khabib's approach in the 229 Press Conference. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“I watched a bit of it on my drive to practice. It is what it is. I think there’s obviously somewhat of a communication barrier, but Khabib gets his point across. He’s composed. You can see his demeanour. I know where he’s at.”

In addition, Rockhold also claimed that The Notorious One is apparently on the brink of insanity and claimed that its definitely not a bad thing.

“Conor’s…Conor. He’s selling it, man. He’s on the brink of insanity and it’s f—king awesome.”

What's next?

Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his Lightweight Title against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 which takes place in one-week time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.