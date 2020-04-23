Luke Rockhold

Since suffering a devastating knockout loss at the hands of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239, on his first outing in the light heavyweight division, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold took a break from MMA.

However, contrary to rising speculations, Rockhold isn't retired yet even though the man himself had hinted that he might be done fighting professionally. Rockhold recently underwent a shoulder surgery to repair a labrum tear and a rotator cuff, and is now healing as well as considering a return to the Octagon, although there's no guarantee that he will.

Does Rockhold have enough in the tank for another dance inside the Octagon?

Speaking to MMA UK recently, Rockhold revealed that he may be "getting an itch" to step inside the cage again but he is not sure whether he will be able to.

"I’m not trying to like make some big statement, make attention about it when I’m not sure about it. Here we are now. I’m getting healthier and I might be getting an itch. We’ll see.”

Should he choose to return, Rockhold certainly wouldn't be short of options for his comeback fight, and some potentially blockbuster matchups could very well be in the offing, with the likes of Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman popping up as prossible opponents.

“A lot of interesting choices. If Anderson [Silva] is still interested and seemingly he is, maybe, you never know. [Chris] Weidman’s got a fight coming up. If something, he comes out of that well, you never know. There’s options."

Rockhold said he still has quite a few fights remaining on his current UFC contract but he won't be looking into that before his shoulder heals completely and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic runs its due course.

“We’ll see how the UFC and everyone comes out of this coronavirus epidemic because it’s going to bury a lot of companies. I’m curious to see how these fights come to be.”