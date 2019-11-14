UFC News: Luke Rockhold set to return to action at Polaris 12 main event

Luke Rockhold

Having recently made his debut in the UFC Light Heavyweight Division, Luke Rockhold is now once again set to make his return to action at the upcoming Polaris 12 main event in Wales, as the former UFC Middleweight Champion is set to go head-to-head against Nick Rodriguez.

Luke Rockhold's last UFC outing

In December of 2018, Luke Rockhold announced his move to the UFC Light Heavyweight Division after having a decorated run in the middleweight division, where he won the UFC Middleweight Championship from Chris Weidman back in 2015.

Upon his move to the 205-pound division, Rockhold made his divisional debut against polish fighter Jan Blachowicz on the 6th of July, 2019 at UFC 239, however, the former UFC Middleweight Champion ended up losing the fight via second-round knockout.

Rockhold set for Polaris 12 debut

After suffering a devastating defeat to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239, Luke Rockhold has been on a hiatus from mixed martial arts, as the former UFC Middleweight Champion's debut at 205 did not live up to his expectations.

However, Rockhold will be returning to jiu-jitsu action later this month in Newport, Wales when he goes head-to-head against Nick Rodriguez in the main event of Polaris 12. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“I’ve been in jiu-jitsu and grappling my whole life. Black belts are black belts, I’m very capable of beating anybody. I bring ‘legitsu’ to the table.”- Rockhold stated.

What's next for Luke Rockhold?

As of now, Luke Rockhold is expected to compete in the upcoming Polaris 12 jiu-jitsu event, however, as far his Octagon career is concerned, it remains to be seen as to what's next for the former UFC Middleweight Champion after his brutal loss to Blachowicz.

The former king of Strikeforce has also revealed that he is considering retirement from MMA following his loss to Blachowicz, as his hopes for a fight against UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones have now been shattered.