UFC News: Masvidal says he is 10 times the athlete Canelo Alvarez is

Kieran Herring 18 Nov 2019, 21:11 IST

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Jorge Masvidal is not taking a backward step as his public feud with Canelo Alvarez continues to gather momentum.

Masvidal has been on a meteoric rise in the world of mixed martial arts this year, and since beating Nate Diaz earlier this month, the Miami-based fighter has turned his attention to the boxing world, with his sights set firmly on Canelo Alvarez.

“I consider myself 10 times the athlete [Canelo] is just because of MMA in general. I just feel I could beat him up in some areas. Does he have a better jab and left hook than me? Yeah, of course. But there’s still elements where I could make it awkward for him, just like Conor did to Mayweather. Those are the mountains I like to scale. If I'm going into boxing, I want the best guy they got.” (courtesy of GiveMeSport)

It is fair to say that Jorge Masvidal has no shortage of confidence in his abilitiesand it is highly likely that he does truly believe he could cause problems for Canelo in a boxing match.

However, it must be noted that at 29-years-of-age, Alvarez is at the very top of the boxing game - as demonstrated by the world championships he holds across four different weight classes.

Masvidal appears to be buoyed by Conor McGregor's valiant performance when he boxed Floyd Mayweather in 2017. However, Mayweather was 40 years old and coming out of retirement when that fight took place. Canelo would surely be far more of a threat to any MMA fighter looking to test themselves in 'The Sweet Science'.