UFC News: Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua confirms retirement plans

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Nov 2019, 05:57 IST SHARE

Alternative View - UFC Fight Night: Hunt v Bigfoot

UFC veteran Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua (26-11) spoke to MMAFighting ahead of his fight against Paul Craig this weekend.

Shogun was asked about his future in the sport and the MMA legend admitted that he would fight twice before bringing the curtains down on an iconic career.

The former Light Heavyweight Champion stated that he told his wife he would retire after two fights twelve years ago when he got married to her. However, he could never turn his back on the Octagon and went on to put together an impressive resume in the past decade.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is finally in the twilight of his career now and this time it's for real.

“My wife and my mom are rough. I have two fights left. It’s true now.”

Shogun will take on Paul Craig in Sao Paulo in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 164. The 37-year-old Brazilian last fought in December 2018 and earned a TKO victory against Tyson Pedro.

Rua has lost just once in his last five fights and was originally scheduled to face Sam Alvey this weekend. However, Alvey had to pull out of the fight due to a broken hand and Paul Craig stepped in on short notice.

The UFC Hall of Famer stated that he approaches every fight as if it was his last and that he wasn't sure about whether he would continue after his next outing with Craig.

“I face every fight I have as if it were my last,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s going to be another one after Paul Craig, so this is how I see it right now. People keep asking me why I don’t stop fighting. I’ll stop when I want to stop. I’m the only athlete to win the UFC and PRIDE titles. I’m in the UFC Hall of Fame, and I’m financially set, so I’ll stop when I want to stop. I’ll stop when I don’t have the same physical condition and the same reflexes. I don’t mind the questions, but that’s too personal, you know? I still do great in sparring.” H/t Credit: MMAFighting

Advertisement

UFC Fight Night 164 can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD at 6:30 AM on 17th November.