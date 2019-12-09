UFC News: Max Holloway discusses future rematch with Conor McGregor

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 14:18 IST SHARE

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor - Weigh-in

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has discussed the possibility of a future rematch with Conor McGregor, as the Irishman prepares for his return to action.

During a recent interview, Holloway touched upon McGregor’s future inside the cage and suggested that it is inevitable that their paths will cross again – but only if McGregor has truly rediscovered his love of the game.

“If Mystic Mac arrives and if he wants to be like what he was a couple of years ago when he was the greatest mixed martial artist in the world, and he wants to be great again, sure we're going to run in to each other. If his mind is right and he wants to be the best, I'm sure we'll run into each other.” (h/t: MMA Junkie)

Holloway and McGregor first met back in 2013, when they were both battling to make a name for themselves on the big stage, with the Irishman coming out on top on that occasion.

A lot has changed since that bout in 2013. Holloway has developed into one of the most dominant featherweights of all time, while McGregor has won two world titles, transitioned to professional boxing and taken a lengthy hiatus from mixed martial arts.

Conor has already stated his desire to take three fights over the course of 2020 and whether or not Max Holloway is part of those plans remains to be seen.