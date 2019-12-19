UFC News: Max Holloway reveals reason behind withdrawal from 2018 clash against Brian Ortega

Max Holloway

Max Holloway has finally managed to figure out why he was concussed before his fight at UFC 226 last year. Holloway was scheduled to face Brian Ortega but ahead of the fight, his health deteriorated and he had to be admitted to the emergency room for treatment, leading to his withdrawal from the bout.

Holloway underwent several medical tests following the incident and after a year, speaking to Joe Rogan on the latter's podcast, he revealed the truth behind his sudden sickness.

“That July fight, when we was getting ready, it was in Vegas. I had to fly to New York to do my media day. So from Hawaii to New York. We did 12 hours of media and then we went to Vegas, I think got to Vegas on Thursday. I just felt out of it. I was dieting and stuff. Even the water thing, I drink diluted water fight week. Even before the fight, we drink diluted water. A couple days passed and it wasn’t going away.”

Holloway said that it was something he consumed during fight week which caused the problem, including changes in his behavior and grogginess.

“I could tell exactly what it was. It was something we consumed,” Holloway said. “Like right now not that much people know, I left my old management. I’m with new management now and my manager now he’s like a behavioral science guy and he’s probably watching this stream squirming the way I’m talking about it but we got stuff going on.

The former UFC featherweight champion revealed that he and his team are planning to sue someone for what happened but didn't disclose the nae of the person.

“I’m looking to work on with lawyers and we plan on suing somebody. There’s a bunch of stuff that I really can’t talk about. That’s why he’s squirming back there. I probably shouldn’t be talking about it too much but that’s what it is. It was something I consumed. I don’t even know if I can tell you [what it was].”