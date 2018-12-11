UFC News: Max Holloway's next opponent revealed?

UFC 231 Holloway v Ortega

What's the story?

UFC 231 saw Max Holloway come away with the win over Brian 'T-City' Ortega. While Holloway's UFC Featherweight Championship may be safe for now, it now appears that the next challenger for his title is already on the horizon.

Former Interim Featherweight Champion and Former UFC Lightweight Champion, Frankie Edgar is looking to make up for lost time.

In case you didn't know...

Max Holloway and Brian Ortega put on a show at UFC 231, where after four gruelling rounds, the doctor had to stop the fight due to Ortega being unable to continue.

Holloway has certainly had his own share of injury issues previously. His fight with Ortega was supposed to have taken place previously, but due to those issues, the fight had to be postponed.

Another fighter who lost a title opportunity due to Holloway being injured was Frankie Edgar. Edgar had been supposed to face Holloway, however, after Holloway's injury, Edgar agreed to face Ortega instead. It proved to be a decision he regretted, losing to Ortega and losing his title fight as a result.

The heart of the matter

Frankie Edgar had complaints about Dana White's idea of Max Holloway moving up to the Lightweight division. He was on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, where he talked about calling up Dana White and demanding his title fight which he had given up voluntarily.

“I already rang Dana up and he said we are going to talk. I had that title shot, it was mine, and then Max got hurt, it happens. And on two weeks notice I just said throw anybody in there. I want to fight." - H/T MMA Mania

Edgar insisted that if Max Holloway continued to fight at Featherweight then Edgar was the right fighter for him, insisting that he was different from Ortega and could beat Holloway.

“If Max stays I am definitely the guy for him to fight at 145. If he goes up, who knows, I think Max wants to stay at 145 and we have unfinished business. I am not Ortega, and I am a different type of fighter than him, a different challenge for Max and I think I am the guy that can get it done.”

However, before that can happen, another person claiming a fight could challenge Frankie Edgar for the number 1 contenders, in Edgar's possible fight with Renato Moicano.

What's next?

Max Holloway may have quite a few challenges, but he will be taking some time away from the Octagon to recover from his gruelling fight with Brian Ortega.

