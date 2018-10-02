UFC News: Max Holloway set to defend Featherweight Championship against Brian Ortega at UFC 231

Max Holloway will be making his return to the Octagon later this year

The highly anticipated UFC Featherweight Title bout between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega is once again been made official at the upcoming UFC 231 pay-per-view for Toronto, Canada.

Max Holloway won the UFC Featherweight Championship back at UFC 212 by beating former champion Jose Aldo in what was a title unification bout. Following his triumphant win, Holloway was then expected to defend his title belt against Frankie Edgar at UFC 218, but due to Edgar eventually pulling out of the card, Holloway was once again scheduled to face Jose Aldo in a rematch.

Holloway and Aldo's second bout ended in a pretty similar fashion, much like their first fight, with the champ knocking the Brazilian out in the third round, retaining the UFC Featherweight Championship in the process.

At UFC 226, Max Holloway was initially scheduled to defend the UFC Featherweight Championship against top contender Brian Ortega, however, due to the champion's certain health issues, the bout was eventually scrapped.

However, after his recent health scare, Holloway is now better than ever and has also been cleared to make his return to action, and for his first fight back in the Octagon, 'Blessed' will be defending his 145-pound championship belt against Brian Ortega at UFC 231 later in the year.

Ortega, who is currently ranked as the #1 Featherweight contender, last fought in the UFC back at UFC 222 against Frankie Edgar, in what was completely one-sided bout after Ortega knocked out Edgar in the very first round.

Having last competed in the Octagon almost one year ago, Max Holloway is now all set to make his return to the UFC, as he prepares himself for yet another tough test that stands ahead of him in the form of Brian Ortega.

Ortega and Holloway will lock horns at UFC 231 which takes place in Toronto, Canada, on the 8th of December 2018.