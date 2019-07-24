UFC News: Max Holloway takes a jibe at Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 240

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway come face-to-face ahead of their fight

What's the story?

During his recent pre-UFC 240 interview, current Featherweight Champion Max Holloway seemingly poked at former two-division UFC Champion, Conor McGregor stating, "Some people win championship belts, some people defend them. Whatever preference you want.”

In case you didn't know...

Max Holloway made his UFC debut in 2012 at UFC 143 in a losing effort against Dustin Poirier. The following year, Holloway stepped into the Octagon with Conor McGregor for the very first time in his career at UFC Fight Night 26. The Irishman eventually got the better of Holloway and defeated him quite comprehensively.

In 2017, Holloway faced Featherweight veteran Jose Aldo in a title unification bout and eventually defeated the Brazilian to win the UFC Featherweight Championship. Following his title win, 'Blessed' defended his title in a rematch against Jose Aldo and Brian Ortega.

At UFC 236, Holloway unsuccessfully challenged Dustin Poirier for the UFC Interim Lightweight Championship.

McGregor, on the other hand, retired from MMA on 26 March 2019. However, Dana White viewed this announcement as a ploy to secure an ownership stake in the company, with White later suggesting his retirement would not last and that he had been in regular contact with him and stated he would fight again in the future. McGregor had previously tweeted that he wanted a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov and that he would see him in the Octagon.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of his highly awaited fight against Frankie Edgar this weekend at UFC 240, Max Holloway has taken a jibe at former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor.

In a recent media scrum, Holloway spoke about McGregor's inability to defend both the Featherweight and Lightweight Titles while the latter held them. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“Some people win championship belts, some people defend them. Whatever preference you want.”

What's next?

At this weekend's UFC 240, Max Holloway will finally defend his Featherweight Championship against Frankie Edgar in the main event of the show.