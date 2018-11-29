UFC News: Max Holloway vows to fight any challenger at UFC 231

Max Holloway will be fighting at UFC 231

What's the story?

Having last competed in the Octagon back in 2017 at UFC 218, current Featherweight Champion, Max Holloway is determined to compete at UFC 231, regardless of which fighter is standing across him in the Octagon.

In case you didn't know...

Max Holloway won the UFC Featherweight Championship back at UFC 212 by beating former champion Jose Aldo in a title unification bout. Following his triumphant win, Holloway was then expected to defend his title belt against Frankie Edgar at UFC 218, but due to Edgar eventually pulling out of the card, Holloway was once again scheduled to face Jose Aldo in a rematch.

In his rematch against the Brazilian, Holloway once again proved why he remains as one of the best fighters in the world today, as he defeated Aldo for the second time that very same year. Having initially pulled out of a fight against Frankie Edgar at UFC 222, Holloway then opted to step up to Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenge for the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 223, however, due to the severity of his short notice weight cut, NYSAC doctors didn't allow Holloway to compete at UFC 223.

The heart of the matter

UFC Featherweight Champion, Max Holloway has vowed that he will indeed be fighting at UFC 231 regardless of the consequences and claims that it doesn't matter if it's Brian Ortega, Renato Moicano or anyone else who stands across him in the Octagon.

Holloway is currently slated to defend his UFC Featherweight Title against Brian Ortega at UFC 231 and in the build-up to the fight, the champion spoke with MMAjunkie on Wednesday and claimed that he's willing to fight whenever and whoever the challenger is.

“Why fix something that’s not broken? Ortega’s been doing something great. I’m a fighter. I fight whenever. I fight whoever. You’ve got to be ready to go if you’re the best in the world, and I believe I’m the best in the world. Training has been going great and ready to put all this talk about a ‘New Era’ – it’s still the ‘Blessed Era’ in full effect.”

In addition, Holloway also noted that sooner or later, he will square-off against Moicano and the two men are likely to meet at some point in the Octagon down the line.

“Tell Moicano thank you for the offer, but I’ll be seeing him sooner or later. Just be ready for anything. Thank you for the offer. He’s a great dude, cool guy, awesome guy. That’s very funny. I look forward to seeing that guy, too, one day.”

What's next?

Max Holloway and Brian Ortega will square-off on the 8th of October, 2018 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, in the main event of UFC 231.