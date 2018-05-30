Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC News: Micheal Bisping hints at a return to UFC

The Englishmen may have jokingly hinted a possible return to the octagon here.

ANAND THUMBAYIL
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News 30 May 2018, 00:28 IST
19

UFC Fight Night Weigh-in
Micheal 'The Count' Bisping.

What's the story?

The former Middleweight Champion Micheal 'The Count' Bisping jokingly stated on his twitter handle that he should return more often.

He made this statement while addressing his well-wishers on his official twitter handle after he publicly announced his retirement plan earlier today.

In case you didn't know...

Micheal Bisping, 39, is the biggest MMA star from England to date, and has won all eight events he fought in his homeland, he is generally regarded as the face of English Mixed Martial Arts scene.

He retired with an official MMA record of 30-9 as well as a multitude of other all-time UFC records, including the most wins in UFC history, the most fights in UFC history, the most significant strikes landed in UFC history, and the second-most total fight time in UFC history.

The heart of the matter

The English Superstar, Micheal Bisping, on the occasion of addressing his well-wishers after breaking his retirement news may have hinted at a possible return to the octagon.

The former champ sounded joyous after the MMA world expressed their appreciation for his long and illustrious career.

Expressing gratitude for the love shown by his fans online, he jokingly stated that he should retire more often, giving a reason to hope for many of his fans who want to see their favorite fighter inside the octagon for more time.

What's next?

Bisping is very active in the MMA world and has his own podcast and also appears for desk Job as an MMA analyst for UFC events.

Even if he never makes a return to the octagon in the future, his fans will get to see him a lot more in these other fields of the game.

Micheal Bisping may have on the retired from his epic career but he still has a lot left in his tank and can surprise the world.

He has achieved everything an athlete can dream of inside the Octagon but the possibility of his return cannot be turned down as stranger things have happened in the combat world.

Do you think he should make a return? Sound off in the comments!

