UFC News: Micheal Bisping hints at a return to UFC

The Englishmen may have jokingly hinted a possible return to the octagon here.

Micheal 'The Count' Bisping.

The former Middleweight Champion Micheal 'The Count' Bisping jokingly stated on his twitter handle that he should return more often.

He made this statement while addressing his well-wishers on his official twitter handle after he publicly announced his retirement plan earlier today.

Micheal Bisping, 39, is the biggest MMA star from England to date, and has won all eight events he fought in his homeland, he is generally regarded as the face of English Mixed Martial Arts scene.

He retired with an official MMA record of 30-9 as well as a multitude of other all-time UFC records, including the most wins in UFC history, the most fights in UFC history, the most significant strikes landed in UFC history, and the second-most total fight time in UFC history.

The English Superstar, Micheal Bisping, on the occasion of addressing his well-wishers after breaking his retirement news may have hinted at a possible return to the octagon.

The former champ sounded joyous after the MMA world expressed their appreciation for his long and illustrious career.

Expressing gratitude for the love shown by his fans online, he jokingly stated that he should retire more often, giving a reason to hope for many of his fans who want to see their favorite fighter inside the octagon for more time.

Utterly blown away by all the beautiful messages regarding my retirement. I have so many people I need to thanks but right now, thank you for the kind words. I should retire more often 😂😂😂 — michael (@bisping) May 29, 2018

Bisping is very active in the MMA world and has his own podcast and also appears for desk Job as an MMA analyst for UFC events.

Even if he never makes a return to the octagon in the future, his fans will get to see him a lot more in these other fields of the game.

Want to wish the man @bisping congratulations on an outstanding career!! Hope to see more of you on the desk brother. — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) May 29, 2018

Micheal Bisping may have on the retired from his epic career but he still has a lot left in his tank and can surprise the world.

He has achieved everything an athlete can dream of inside the Octagon but the possibility of his return cannot be turned down as stranger things have happened in the combat world.

