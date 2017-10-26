UFC News: Michael Bisping sued for assault

Bisping allegedly assaulted a teenager in a gym.

by Anirban Banerjee News 26 Oct 2017, 15:12 IST

Bisping is slated to face GSP at UFC 217 (Picture credit: Getty Images)

What's the story?

UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping is being sued for allegedly choking a teenager at a gym in Anaheim, California. According to a report from TMZ, Bisping attacked Antonio Georgakopoulos, who took the Englishman's weights in the gym without asking for permission first.

In case you didn't know....

Michael Bisping is the current UFC Middleweight Champion. He was the first English fighter to appear in a UFC main event, and later on at UFC 199, he became the first English UFC Champion when he defeated Luke Rockhold.

After their match was cancelled earlier in the year, Bisping is expected to take on the returning Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 on the 4th of November.

The heart of the matter

UFC Champion Michael Bisping is being sued for allegedly choking a teenager at a 24-Hour Fitness in Anaheim. The incident apparently took place in July when Bisping allegedly assaulted Antonio Georgakopoulos for 'taking his weights' without asking permission.

Antonio claimed that Bisping called him names, including 'little punk', and followed this up by grabbing him by the throat and choking him. He was stopped from continuing with the assault by another weightlifter.

TMZ Sports also revealed that Bisping was not arrested by the police for lack of evidence. The City Attorney's office kicked the case out and Bisping was allowed to leave after complying with the investigation.

Antonio said that he has had to see doctors for his injuries and suffered from anxiety and nightmares due to the attack. The suit is for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and more.

What's next?

Michael Bisping is scheduled to fight GSP on the 4th of November at UFC 217. For the moment, there has been no word from the Bisping camp about the accusations.

Author's take

There are several courtesies to be followed in a gym and not touching another man's weights is a simple one. That being said that is no excuse to assault or choke someone. A fighter with the skill of Bisping could seriously hurt someone if he tried, and he should restrain himself from getting into altercations outside the cage as much as possible.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com