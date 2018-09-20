UFC News: Michael Chiesa slated to face former Welterweight Champion at UFC 232

Michael Chiesa is expected to make his Welterweight debut later this year

What's the story?

After initially failing to make weight in the Lightweight Division for his scheduled fight against Anthony Pettis, 30-year-old Michael Chiesa decided to move up to the UFC Welterweight Division. And, for his first fight in the 170-pound division, 'Maverick' is apparently looking to lock horns with former Division Champion Carlos Condit.

In case you didn't know...

Michael Chiesa officially made his UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter 15 Finale on the 1st of June, 2012 against fellow Team Faber teammate Al Iaquinta and defeated the latter via a technical submission to a rare naked and thus becoming The Ultimate Fighter: Live's winner as well.

Coming off a controversial loss against Kevin Lee at UFC Fight Night 112, Michael Chiesa was expected to face Anthony Pettis at UFC 223, but the fight was eventually canceled after Conor McGregor's backstage melee at the Barclays Center, which resulted in a gruesome injury suffered by Chiesa.

The heart of the matter

At UFC 226, Michael Chiesa missed weight for the very first time in his career, when he came in at a 157.5 pounds in his re-scheduled bout against Anthony Pettis. Chiesa, unfortunately, was submitted by the former Lightweight Champion early in the second round of the fight as it marked the former's second loss in a row.

Following his recent loss at UFC 226, Chiesa has now decided to move up to the UFC Welterweight Division and for his first fight in the division, 'Maverick' is apparently expected to square off against former WW Champion Carlos Condit.

MMANYTT's Damon Martin has subsequently confirmed the fact that a bout between Chiesa and Condit has been verbally confirmed, however, nothing has been officially declared yet by the UFC.

Carlos Condit, who is currently on a four-fight losing streak, will look forward to scoring his first victory in the Octagon for the first time since May of 2015.

What's next?

Carlos Condit and Michael Chiesa are expected to face-off against each other later this year at UFC 232 on the 29th of December in what will turn out to be the final UFC PPV of the year.

