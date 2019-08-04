×
UFC News: Mickey Gall calls out Diego Sanchez for a rematch following UFC Newark win

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    04 Aug 2019, 01:44 IST

Mickey Gall has called for a Sanchez rematch
Mickey Gall has called for a Sanchez rematch

At tonight's UFC Newark event, Welterweight sensation Mickey Gall secured a hard-fought win over Salim Touhari after stepping up for the fight on short notice. Coming into this fight, Gall had suffered a second-round TKO loss to Diego Sanchez at UFC 235. However, tonight in New Jersey, Gall dug deep to win two out of three rounds against Touhari.

The Welterweight fight between Gall and Touhari main evented the UFC on ESPN 5 preliminary card and following the victory, Gall had major props for the Newark crowd and then eventually called out Diego Sanchez for a rematch.

Prior to his fight against Sanchez, Gall had suffered kidney failure and pointed it out in his post-fight interview. Gall then called for a rematch against Sanchez, as he stated the following: (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“Everyone knows I was sick. If Diego If he wants to humble me, I don’t think I got the message. Let’s run it back.”

Despite taking the fight on short notice, Gall had a solid outing in the Octagon and appeared to have more stamina in the early stages of the fight. However, Gall eventually did run out of gas as the fight continued.

Touhari, on the other hand, continued to work on Gall's body, prompting the latter to look for more submissions. Gall, however, maintained his composure and got the job done, when he reversed Touhari's last-minute takedown into a takedown of his own.

With this defeat, Touhari currently remains winless in the UFC after initially losing to Zelim Imadaev, who was his original scheduled opponent.

Gall, meanwhile, has Octagon wins over CM Punk, Sage Northcutt, and George Sullivan. A rematch with Diego Sanchez could potentially be on the cards for a future UFC pay-per-view, given that Sanchez himself suffered a huge loss to Michael Chiesa at the recently concluded UFC 239 and will be looking to get back on winning terms.

Tags:
UFC Mickey Gall Diego Sanchez
