UFC News: Mickey Gall calls out top UFC veteran for his next fight

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
15   //    27 Sep 2018, 04:37 IST

Gall is ready to shock the world
Gall has called out a legend

What's the story?

Despite being in the early stages of his Professional MMA career, Welterweight upstart Mickey Gall is all in for making a name for himself in the UFC as he has seemingly targeted a bout against veteran Diego Sanchez in December.

In case you didn't know...

Mickey Gall made his UFC debut on the 6th of February, 2016 at UFC Fight Night 82, facing off against fellow Octagon newcomer Mike Jackson in a fight that was seemingly billed as the "CM Punk Sweepstakes". Gall eventually went on to mark his debut in spectacular fashion by defeating Jackson into the first 45 seconds of the fight.

Following his debut win, Gall then squared off against former WWE superstar and UFC debutant CM Punk, in what was the Punk's first fight in MMA. Much like his first fight, Gall once again won the bout via submission.

The New Jersey native then scored two huge wins over Sage Northcutt and George Sullivan, suffering a loss against Randy Brown in between.

The heart of the matter

Top UFC Welterweight prospect Mikey Gall recently took it to his official Instagram, labeling himself as "The Nightmare's Nightmare" and subsequently calling out UFC veteran Diego Sanchez to a potential fight later this year, in the month of December.

Below is what Gall had to say regarding a potential fight against Sanchez, as the Ultimate Fighter Season 1 winner was the recipient of the following short yet effective message on social media:


What's next?

Mickey Gall is currently fresh off a win over George Sullivan at UFC Fight Night 135 via Rare-Naked Choke submission in the first round. However, as of right now, the UFC management team is yet to book Gall in his next fight and it'll definitely be interesting to note who Gall's next challenger eventually turns out to be.

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
