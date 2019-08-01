UFC News: Mickey Gall remains confident ahead of his fight against Salim Touahri

Mickey Gall is returning to the Octagon this weekend in Newark

In the aftermath to a nightmare loss to Diego Sanchez at UFC 235, Welterweight sensation Mickey Gall is looking for a quick turnaround at this weekend's UFC on ESPN 5 in Newark.

Gall recently spoke with MMA Junkie and during the interview, the 27-year-old seemed pretty confident ahead of his fight against Salim Touahri.

Mickey Gall made his UFC debut at Fight Night 82 when he defeated fellow promotion newcomer Mike Jackson by first-round submission in a fight which was billed as the "CM Punk Sweepstakes".

At UFC 203, Gall defeated CM Punk in the latter's highly awaited debut and followed it up with a win over Sage Northcutt at UFC on Fox 22.

While speaking to MMA Junkie, Mickey Gall revealed that what he thinks is best for his career is taking up more fights and getting experience inside the Octagon.

“I used to think of it like this guy would be a good one for the career, then I take out this guy. But I think what’s best for the career is fighting, getting experience. Every time I’m in there, I level up. I see more. The cage experience is a big factor, so I’m racking that up now.”

In addition, Gall claimed that he certainly feels he could get inside the Octagon and run through people but that certainly isn't something he could prepare for.

“I do like to go in there and merk people,” Gall said. “It’s fun to get in there and run through them in a minute. That could very well happen, but you can’t prepare for that. I think I take him out. I’m a finisher, and I’ll finish him.”

Mickey Gall will be making his Octagon return this weekend in Newark, as he gets set for a fight against Polish fighter Salim Touahri in the Prelims Card main event.