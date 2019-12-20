UFC News: Mickey Gall set to face a tough opponent at Norfolk

Mickey Gall

Mickey Gall has his work cut out for UFC Fight Night 169, according to an announcement by the promotion on Thursday. Per MMA Junkie, Gall is set to face veteran fighter Alex Oliveira in a Welterweight bout at the February 29 event in Norfolk, Virginia.

Although Oliveira is on a losing streak currently, his previous records are enough to put Gall up for quite a challenge.

Not an easy task for Gall

Gall is coming off a decision win against Salim Touahri in August. and though he is not as experienced as his opponent, Gall has only lost twice in the entirety of his MMA career - once to Randy Brown in UFC 217 and another to Diego Sanchez at UFC 235, right before the win over Touahri.

Oliveira on the other hand, is on a three-fight losing streak right now since September 2018, but no one can deny the 6-1 run that he had before that. He even claimed a submission victory over former interim Champion Carlos Condit. With more than 15 fights under his belt in UFC, he has enough experience under his belt to turn the fight towards him and get back to winning ways.

Other confirmed fights for UFC Norfolk are

