UFC News: Mickey Gall vs Diego Sanchez confirmed for UFC 235

Gall (left) will step into the Octagon against a legend in Diego Sanchez

What's the story?

UFC upstart Mickey Gall's tactics of calling out opponents has successfully worked once again, as the top Welterweight star has officially booked himself in a fight against Diego Sanchez for UFC 235.

In case you didn't know...

Mickey Gall made his UFC debut in February of 2016 against promotional newcomer Mike Jackson at UFC Fight Night 82, eventually winning the bout within just 45 seconds into the first round.

Gall then welcomed promotional newcomer CM Punk into the Octagon at UFC 203, in what was Punk's UFC debut. Gall was once again very impressive as he won the fight via first-round submission.

Shortly afterward, Gall picked up impressive wins over the likes of Sage Northcutt and George Sullivan, who was Gall's recent Octagon victim at UFC Fight Night 135.

The heart of the matter

On Friday morning, the UFC confirmed a highly awaited Welterweight fight set for UFC 235, as Mickey Gall is set to re-enter the Octagon for the first time since August, as 26-year-old finds himself in a mouthwatering clash against Diego Sanchez.

Sanchez marked his return to the Welterweight Division against Craig White at UFC 228, winning the fight via split decision. The former KOTC Welterweight Champion will be making his Octagon return for the very first time since September of 2018.

Gall, meanwhile, has surely now earned himself a fight against a living Mixed Martial Arts legend and will give his best to make sure that he comes out victorious at UFC 235.

What's next?

UFC 235 is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on the 2nd of March, 2019 and new UFC signee Ben Askren, who was set to make his promotional debut at UFC 233, will be facing Robbie Lawler at UFC 235 instead. So far this is what the updated card looks like:

Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler

Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang

Mickey Gall vs. Diego Sanchez

