UFC News: Mike Jackson challenges former WWE Champion CM Punk to a bout

Mike Jackson and CM Punk both lost their only UFC fight to Mickey Gall.

Jackson wants Punk in the Octagon!

Former UFC fighter Mike Jackson has expressed his desire to fight Phil “CM Punk” Brooks inside the Octagon. Both Jackson and Punk have had one professional fight in their career and their respective fights ended in a disappointment for the duo.

It was Mickey Gall who handed the two their defeats as he defeated Jackson at UFC Fight Night 82 in February 2016, while Punk lost to Gall at UFC 203 last September.

The former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion has set his sights of booking another fight in the UFC and “The Truth” wants to face CM Punk in his next bout. Here’s what Jackson told FloCombat:

“I was never guaranteed anything, but Punk is saying he wants to get another fight, and this is a way to do it. This guy wants to get a fight and it’s a revenue generator all around. If the UFC doesn’t want to do it, then do it in LFA or something like that. From my perspective, you have me, who is a striker who is going to come out to fight, and then you have the name value in CM Punk. If you don’t want to watch it then don’t watch it, but I guarantee you his fans are going to tune in and my fans the same. Fight fans in general are going to tune in.”

Jackson started training in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in 2008 because he thought it would be fun. He started taking it seriously and had success in amateur competition when he won the 2011 Houston Golden Gloves Champion.

In pro-competition, he has two knockouts in as a pro-boxer and one knockout in pro-kickboxing. His favourite striking technique is Flying Jabs, but that did not help him to seal his first win in the UFC.

Punk has been in talks with UFC president Dana White over a possibility of another fight in the Octagon. No fight has been announced yet and Jackson, who was released from the promotion on his birthday, has offered to fight the former WWE star.

However, for Jackson to fight Punk inside the Octagon, he needs to have a contract with the UFC first.

After the manner in which Punk lost on his UFC debut, it is unlikely that he could be handed another fight anytime soon, unless and until he shows significant improvement. Jackson may have an uphill task in convincing White to hand him another contract.

Jackson should continue to chase for a contract with UFC and a chance to face Punk could put him on the main stage, especially if he manages to defeat the American.

