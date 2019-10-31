UFC News: Mike Perry's return to the Octagon set for 2019 event

UFC Fight Night Jacare v Hermansson

As each day passes, UFC 245 looks like a card that keeps on improving. Already featuring a Welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, a Featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski, and a Women's Bantamweight title fight against Germaine de Randamie, the card is well and truly stacked. Add to this Jose Aldo vs Marlon Moraes, Urijah Faber vs Petr Yan, and more, and the card is quite incomparable.

Now, it appears another big fight might be added to proceedings with Mike Perry possibly facing Geoff Neal.

Mike Perry's last UFC outing

The last time Mike Perry was in an Octagon, it was earlier this year against Vicente Luque. The fight was a bad one for him as he lost via Split Decision. Unfortunately for him, the loss was not the worst part of the night as he sustained horrifying injuries to his face and nose. He had to undergo surgery to correct the issues he was facing.

Prior to that, he had a win against Alex Oliveira this year, although his previous fight was a loss to 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone. Perry will be looking to make a statement with a solid win in this fight to make up for the previous issues in the Octagon.

Geoff Neal vs Mike Perry in talks for UFC 245

Geoff Neal and Mike Perry might be set to face each other at UFC 245. According to MMA Junkie, the verbal agreements are in place for the bout. Neal is yet to be defeated since signing with UFC, so that adds to the drama in this fight.

Perry will be hoping to get out of his flunk with 4 losses in 6 fights. This will also be the first time he enters the Octagon after the horribly broken nose he had suffered.

