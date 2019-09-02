UFC News: Nate Diaz already training for next fight

UFC 241 Diaz v Pettis

What's the story?

Nate Diaz has wasted no time in getting back on the grind following his win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. The Stockton native took to Instagram earlier today to post the following picture...

In case you didn't know...

Nate Diaz returned to mixed martial arts after a 3-year hiatus last month and claimed an impressive decision victory over Anthony Pettis.

Many had questioned whether Diaz would be able to perform at the top level after such a long absence from competition, but any fears of ring-rust were put to bed as Nate put in a world-class performance to completely nullify the significant threat that Anthony Pettis poses.

The heart of the matter...

Nate Diaz has cemented himself as a true fan favorite and one of the top stars in the UFC, so you can bet the MMA world will be delighted to see that preparation is already underway for his next fight.

It is largely expected that the match-makers at the UFC will be looking to book a fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal next following Nate's call out at UFC 241. At the same time, it is impossible to overlook the lingering possibility that the UFC could look to book the long-awaited trilogy fight between Diaz and McGregor next. Regardless of how scintillating an encounter between Diaz and Masvidal would be, it would be close to impossible for the UFC to pass up the financial possibilities of Diaz vs McGregor III.

What's next?

Fans around the world will be eagerly awaiting news on when Diaz will return to action, and based on his swift return to training, it seems that they may not be waiting for long. Diaz has made it abundantly clear that he hopes to feature regularly following his time away from the sport.