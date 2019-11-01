UFC News: Nate Diaz claims he is not desperate for a final showdown against Conor McGregor

Is a trilogy fight in the offing?

The Nate Diaz-Conor McGregor rivalry is a part of UFC folklore and as long as the pair keep fighting professionally, they will be continue to be linked by the MMA community. With both winning one fight each, their fans would definitely love to see a trilogy fight go down between the two.

Diaz won't chase McGregor for the rubber match

In a recent interaction with the media, Diaz addressed the possibility of facing McGregor in a rubber match. Although Diaz was initially rooting for the third fight after losing to McGregor at UFC 202, he has apparently lost interest in the bout. (h/t MMA Junkie)

Whatever is going to happen in the future is going to happen in the future. They play me like I was sitting there waiting for that fight forever, but I wasn’t. I would have liked it immediately. But when it wasn’t immediate, I was like, ‘What? Am I going to chase you around?’ I don’t give a (expletive).

Nate recently stated that he only wants to compete in big fights going forward and what could be bigger than a trilogy fight with McGregor? Well, Diaz doesn't want to look ahead of his bout against Jorge Masvidal at the moment.

I don’t know what’s next, man. I’m going to do what I’m going to do. We’ll see what’s going to happen in the future. Like I said before, when the stars line up. I don’t know what’s next. I’m going to try to make this fight happen the way it’s supposed to happen, and we’ll go from there.

The Diaz-McGregor rivalry

The Diaz-McGregor rivalry started back in March 2016 when Diaz stepped in to replace Rafael Dos Anjos and took up a short-notice main event clash against McGregor at UFC 196.

The fight was contested at welterweight and Diaz shocked the entire world by stopping the seemingly unbeatable Irishman who was fresh off a 13 second KO of former featherweight king Jose Aldo, via a rear naked choke in the second round of the bout.

After the loss, McGregor called for an immediate rematch and he got what he wanted, as the rematch was rescheduled for UFC 202 in 2016.

The rematch was one for the ages. It was a back-and-forth contest that went the distance, with both Diaz and McGregor putting up a fearless performance. McGregor edged Diaz via majority decision at the end of the contest, setting up the stage for a final showdown between the pair.

Do you want to see the Diaz vs. McGregor trilogy fight? Let us know in the comments section below.

